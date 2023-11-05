A foggy start to a sunny day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a brief stint of cooler and cloudier skies yesterday, Sunday returns NE Kansas to plentiful sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 70s.

Fog was widespread in the early hours of the morning, but has since quickly dispersed as temperatures quickly climbed up. The main concern today will be moderately windy conditions, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour as our atmosphere warms.

Overnight, temperatures will be quite comfortable in the lower 50s. Partly cloudy skies are forecast, and a gradual cooldown should occur as the week progresses. Temperatures may bottom out in the upper 50s for Friday/Saturday.

Rain chances are quite low for this week, much of NE Kansas should stay dry.

