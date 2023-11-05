Emporia State nabs dominant Senior Day win over Missouri Southern

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football came out scoring and couldn’t be stopped on Saturday, dominating Missouri Southern 63-28.

On his Senior Day, quarterback Braden Gleason finished throwing 42-46 for 482 yards and 4 TD’s.

Junior running back DeAndre Thomas Jr. notched 5 rushing touchdowns on the day.

The Hornets managed to go undefeated at home for the 2023 season.

They’ll finish the regular season on the road next Saturday at Fort Hays. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.

