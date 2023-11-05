Chiefs hold on to take down Dolphins in Germany

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the second half of an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)(Martin Meissner | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs secured a 21-14 international win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany.

Coming off their first loss since week one, the Chiefs got off to a strong start on both offense and defense.

Rashee Rice caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to cap off the first drive of the game. That’d be the sole score of the first quarter.

With 2:31 remaining in the second quarter, Mahomes found Jerick McKinnon for a 17-yard touchdown to extend the Kansas City lead to 14-0.

As the defense continued to try for a shutout, Trent McDuffie made the play of the game. The cornerback forced the football out of former Chief Tyreek Hill’s hands, and Mike Edwards scooped it up. Edwards knew he couldn’t go anywhere, but saw relief from an open Bryan Cook, who then returned it for a defensive touchdown.

That would seal a first half shutout for the Kansas City defense.

Miami would find its footing offensively in the third quarter. Tua Tagovailoa sent a 31-yard touchdown pass to Cedric Wilson to get them on the board.

Raheem Mostert would later follow that up with a 13-yard rushing touchdown to cut the deficit to 21-14 KC at the end of the third quarter.

In the Dolphins’ final attempt to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs recovered a fumble to seal a 21-14 win.

Kansas City is now 7-2 on the season.

The Chiefs will be on a bye next week, then will be back at home on November 20th for a Super Bowl 57 rematch, hosting the Philadelphia Eagles for Monday Night Football.

