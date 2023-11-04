Young Trustees hosts its 6th annual Chili Cook Off

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Young Trustees held its 6th annual Chili Cook-Off today in Manhattan.

Community members came to support over 40 non-profit organizations in the area with some homemade chili. People paid $5 to the non-profit of their choice while trying 30 different chilis made by local businesses.

”It really means a lot to us, we’ve given away anywhere from 13 to 20 thousand dollars over 40 different organizations each year and it seems to keep going up we also like to create the atmosphere for a free day for kids so all activities for kids are completely free we give a free meal away to kids,” said Addie Bunnell, co-chair for Young Trustees.

The event also had a hot pepper-eating contest, a beer garden, and a big jumbo tron to watch the K-State game.

