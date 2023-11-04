Women master self-defense tactics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Women of all ages attended Master Overbey’s Martial Arts held their free women’s self-defense and awareness workshop on Saturday.

Amber Beckley said that everyone should know how to protect themselves in any situation.

“It’s very empowering for me to learn how to protect myself and to learn what to do in certain situations that could be dangerous or life threatening,” said Beckley.

Self-defense is more than knowing how to fight off a stranger.

Owner of Master Overbey’s Martial Arts, Patrick Overbey said that protecting yourself comes from trusting your intuitions, basic striking and kicking techniques, common sense before self-defense, and last resort — to name a few.

“Well these days, especially in a city like this, it’s necessary to be out in public,” said Overbey. “There are opportunities, especially as we get towards the holiday season — more people are out shopping, therefore there more opportunities for crime. We’re just teaching everyone how to be more aware and vigilant to be able to prevent being a target.”

Beckley said that knowing how to protect yourself begins with having confidence that you can.

“I think that there’s no limit to what you can do if you put your mind to it,” said Beckley. “Taking a class like this, which is empowering, can help re-instill those feelings for women, especially.”

Master Overbey’s is located at Fairlawn Plaza Shopping Center at 5331 SW 22nd Pl. Unit 22.

