Sunrise Optimist hosts annual Holiday Craft Fair

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patrons and craft-lovers took to North Topeka at the Sunrise Optimist Event Center Saturday, Nov. 4 to shop for hand-made holiday crafts.

Most designs available for purchase were decorative pieces, but practical crafts, like bags, towels and oven mitts were available. Customers also enjoyed listening to holiday music while shopping.

Sunrise Optimist’s Events Center is located at 720 NW 50th St. in Topeka. More of their events can be found HERE.

