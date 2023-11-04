Slightly cooler, but still pleasant

Isolated showers throughout the late AM/early PM
13 News This Morning Saturday Edition
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While a little cooler than yesterday, temperatures this afternoon should reach into the lower to middle 60s, with partly sunny skies expected.

Light rain showers will be possible throughout the day, mainly in areas north of I-70. Any rain that occurs should be brief, and NE Kansas should be totally dry by the middle evening hours.

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 57.

