Shawnee County District Court implements Veterans Treatment Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Third Judicial District, which is Shawnee County, implemented the Veterans Treatment Court to provide a treatment-based alternative for veterans.

Third Judicial District officials said they will have an Inaugural Ceremony at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6 in Courtroom 4D in the Shawnee County Courthouse. Following the Inaugural Ceremony, a reception will be held in Courtroom 3E.

The Third Judicial District officials indicated there will be a number of local dignitaries in attendance at this ceremony, including a keynote address by Retired Chief Justice of the Kansas Supreme Court Lawton Nuss; Kansas Supreme Court Justice Marla Luckert, Justices Evelyn Wilson and Caleb Stegall, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay, Representatives Vic Miller and Kyle McNorton, among others.

The Third Judicial District officials said they began taking applications for Veterans Treatment Court in December 2022, anticipating having their first clients start the program in January 2023. After a slower-than-expected start, they are up and running, serving veterans in the community. They are partnering with New Dawn Wellness and Recovery Center, Colmery-O’Neil Veterans Administration Medical Center, and others to provide this program to clients who can benefit from these services.

Third Judicial District officials indicated their mission is to provide a treatment-based alternative for veterans from incarceration into supervised treatment and supportive services, amplifying public safety and reducing the reentry of offenders to the criminal justice system.

Third Judicial District officials noted their specialty courts are presided over by Judges Bill Ossmann and Lori Dougherty-Bichsel. The Specialty Court Coordinator is Brist McConico with our Court Services Department.

