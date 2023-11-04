Osage County Sheriffs from neighboring states meet to exchange ideas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County Sheriffs from neighboring states met to exchange ideas.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office said Sheriff Chris Wells had a meeting on Friday, Nov. 3 with Osage County Sheriff Michael Bonham of Missouri and Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden of Oklahoma to exchange information and ideas.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office indicated there are only three Osage counties in the U.S., so this was a special meeting for all of them.

According to Osage County Sheriff’s Office, after the meeting, the sheriffs traveled back to Osage County Sheriff’s Office of Kansas and toured the Law Enforcement Center that is currently being built.

Sheriff Wells thanks both Sheriff Bonham and Sheriff Virden for making the road trip for this first meeting of the Osage County sheriffs.

