Osage County Sheriffs from neighboring states meet to exchange ideas

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County Sheriffs from neighboring states met to exchange ideas.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office said Sheriff Chris Wells had a meeting on Friday, Nov. 3 with Osage County Sheriff Michael Bonham of Missouri and Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden of Oklahoma to exchange information and ideas.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office indicated there are only three Osage counties in the U.S., so this was a special meeting for all of them.

Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells of Kansas, Michael Bonham of Missouri, and Eddie Virden of Oklahoma met to exchange information and ideas on Friday, Nov. 3.(Osage County Sheriff's Office)

According to Osage County Sheriff’s Office, after the meeting, the sheriffs traveled back to Osage County Sheriff’s Office of Kansas and toured the Law Enforcement Center that is currently being built.

Sheriff Wells thanks both Sheriff Bonham and Sheriff Virden for making the road trip for this first meeting of the Osage County sheriffs.

