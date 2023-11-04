One person dead after fatality crash in Wyandotte County

One person is dead after a fatality crash in Wyandotte County.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a fatality crash in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log stated around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, a 2017 Mazda 6 was southbound on US-69 around milepost 154.9. The vehicle lost control, struck the right barrier wall over Metropolitan Ave. and rolled. The Mazda continued in a southerly direction, struck the right guardrail over Ruby Ave. and came to rest on its top in the southbound exit lane to Metropolitan Ave.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log indicated that the driver of the vehicle, Alex Gomez, 21, of Kansas City, was pronounced deceased. Gomez was not wearing a safety restraint at the time of the crash.

