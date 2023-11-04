No. 25 Kansas State comes up short in OT against No. 7 Texas

Kansas State cornerback Will Lee III (8) and teammates celebrate a fumble recovery against...
Kansas State cornerback Will Lee III (8) and teammates celebrate a fumble recovery against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AUSTIN, TX. (WIBW) - No. 25 Kansas State put on a fourth quarter performance to remember in Austin on Saturday afternoon. Though the ‘Cats climbed back from a 20-point deficit and sent it to overtime, they fell in the end to No. 7 Texas 33-30.

It was all Longhorns in the first quarter. Malik Murphy sent a 37-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell to get on the board first, and it was followed by a 32-yard field goal to make it 10-0 Texas at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams added a touchdown in the second. First, CJ Baxter exploded for a 54-yard touchdown run to make it a 17-point game.

But the Wildcats finally got rolling on offense in response. Will Howard drove the ‘Cats down the field and capped off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown to Phillip Brooks to make it 17-7 Texas at halftime.

The Longhorns came out of halftime with power, adding a touchdown and field goal to make it 27-7 with 4:13 remaining in the third quarter.

The Wildcats then put on the performance of their lives to begin the comeback effort, scoring 20 points in under 5 minutes of game time.

In the final second of the third quarter, Howard found Brooks once again for a touchdown, this time for 26 yards to make it 27-14 Texas.

A turnover in the ‘Cats favor then allowed them to tack two more touchdowns on to start the fourth. The first being a 12-yard pass from Howard to Keegan Johnson. The second being a 32-yarder from Howard to Jayce Brown.

Texas added a 34-yard field goal to take the 30-27 lead.

K-State drove down the field late in the fourth, but a missed field goal by Chris Tennant in the final two minutes of the game kept the Longhorns in the lead.

Tennant got his chance at redemption in the final seconds of regulation, nailing a 45-yard field goal to send it to overtime at 30-30.

The Longhorns got the ball first in overtime, but could only manage a field goal. Rather than go for a field goal and head to 2OT, the ‘Cats opted to go for it on fourth down.

But the attempt was unsuccessful, and Texas sealed it 33-30. K-State is now 6-3 on the season.

The Wildcats will be back at Bill Snyder Family Stadium next Saturday to host Baylor. Kickoff time is still TBA.

