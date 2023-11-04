NexLynx Gallery of Art celebrates 150th Art Walk show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Arts and Entertainment District was booked with events this First Friday and one event recognized a big milestone.

Today the Nexlynx Gallery of Arts celebrated it’s 13th year participating in the First Friday Art Walk and its 150th exhibit.

The Nexlynx Gallery of Arts supports the art community with monthly exhibits and artist receptions.

The gallery showcases hundreds of original photos, paintings, carvings, and sculptures from more than 100 local and regional artists.

The night’s featured selected pieces of art included photography, acrylics, mixed media and more from 20 former featured artists and friends.

There was also a special toast by Owner, Lee Ryan, thanking those who have helped achieve the milestone.

“It is nice that every month we get new art hanging up on our walls and that’s something that for us is one of the huge benefits is having something different and different styles whether it’s fabric art or whether it’s acrylic or watercolors or photography or three dimensional. It’s a wide variety of art that we get to hang up every single month,” says Ryan.

The exhibit will be up throughout the month of November from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information click here.

