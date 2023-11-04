NexLynx Gallery of Art celebrates 150th Art Walk show

Topeka’s Arts and Entertainment District was booked with events this First Friday and one event recognized a big milestone.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Arts and Entertainment District was booked with events this First Friday and one event recognized a big milestone.

Today the Nexlynx Gallery of Arts celebrated it’s 13th year participating in the First Friday Art Walk and its 150th exhibit.

The Nexlynx Gallery of Arts supports the art community with monthly exhibits and artist receptions.

The gallery showcases hundreds of original photos, paintings, carvings, and sculptures from more than 100 local and regional artists.

The night’s featured selected pieces of art included photography, acrylics, mixed media and more from 20 former featured artists and friends.

There was also a special toast by Owner, Lee Ryan, thanking those who have helped achieve the milestone.

“It is nice that every month we get new art hanging up on our walls and that’s something that for us is one of the huge benefits is having something different and different styles whether it’s fabric art or whether it’s acrylic or watercolors or photography or three dimensional. It’s a wide variety of art that we get to hang up every single month,” says Ryan.

The exhibit will be up throughout the month of November from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were investigating a shooting incident early Thursday at Dornwood Park, near S.E. 25th...
Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka
FILE
Kansas real estate mogul passes away at the age of 84
Miguel Gonzalez
Illegal train boarding in Cali. leads to man’s Kansas arrest for attempted $9K theft
AIM Strategies released this rending of a new building planned for 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Get your taste of Ta Co.! Pop-up location planned at West Ridge Mall for holiday season
Topeka Police Department are attempting to locate Tysaun E. White, 22, of Topeka, in connection...
Topeka Police Department attempts to locate suspect in connection to shooting

Latest News

Osage Co. Sheriff meets with Oklahoma, Missouri counterparts
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Topeka’s Arts and Entertainment District was booked with events this First Friday and one event...
NexLynx Gallery of Art celebrates 150th Art Walk show
The Osage County Sheriffs were able to meet for the first time and exchange ideas between the...
Osage Co. Sheriff meets with Oklahoma, Missouri counterparts