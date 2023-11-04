Midwest Dream Car Collection held its Military Family Day

Midwest Dream Car Collection will have military activities all month long.
Midwest Dream Car Collection will have military activities all month long.(wibw)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Nov. 4, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Midwest Dream Car Collection held its Military Family Day today.

The day was dedicated to honoring the military and their families especially those at Fort Riley. There were kids’ activities, a dog tag station, and the opportunity to meet and greet there owners of the military vehicles on display. This day was to show appreciation for those who have served or are currently serving.

”I think it’s tremendous just shows our support for Fort Riley and the soldiers out there let them know that the community is behind them and all their efforts to keep us free and the community loves anything that supports them and it’s a fun way to show our appreciation.” said Doug Meloan, director of vehicle operations at Midwest Car Collection.

