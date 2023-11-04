Local car show held to raise donations to Salvation Army

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual Toys For Christmas Car & Truck Show was held Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Dugout Bar & Grill to raise donations to the Salvation Army.

Each participant in the car show had to donate cash or toys to the Salvation Army. Some car owners donated bags of toys while others donated cash for families to buy basic necessities.

“They enjoy it,” Bill Johnson, event organizer, said. “They feel like they’re helping contribute, which they are. We always have a good turnout. It’s a good thing that we do it. It’s a lot of fun. We have a lot of good volunteers and we have a lot of beautiful cars. It’s just a great thing. It’s a lot of fun. It’s the last car show of the year so we want to go out with a bang.”

Johnson added that over 90 cars were in attendance and many toys that were donated were car-themed, like Hot Wheels and die-cast cars.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.