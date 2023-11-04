Lawrence man sentenced to more than 29 years in prison for child sex crimes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been sentenced to more than 29 years in prison for child sex crimes.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Friday, Nov. 3 that Jason E. Dallinga, 42, of Lawrence, was sentenced to a total of 351 months in prison for aggravated indecent liberties with a child, aggravated battery and indecent liberties with a child.

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Judge Stacey Donovan was sentenced to 61 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) or aggravated indecent liberties with a child and 34 months in the KDOC for aggravated battery. Dallinga had pleaded guilty to both counts in October. As part of a plea agreement, Dallinga also agreed to serve 256 months in the KDOC after pleading guilty to indecent liberties with a child. All sentences are to be served consecutively. Dallinga must serve lifetime post-release supervision and lifetime registration as a sexual offender.

According to Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, the charges stemmed from incidents that occurred in October 2022 when Dallinga engaged in lewd fondling or touching of a child less than 14 years old and a child between 14 and 16 years of age.

“The survivors in this case have exercised tremendous courage to hold Mr. Dallinga accountable for his heinous actions,” District Attorney Valdez said. “My office will continue to be here to support survivors and we will work to bring these predators to justice.”

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tatum represented the State. The case was investigated by the Special Victims Unit of the Lawrence Police Department and the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

