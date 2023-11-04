Lawrence man sentenced to 13+ years in prison for assaulting a sleeping woman

Lee Andrew Mitchell Pennington, 35, of Lawrence, was sentenced to total of 162 months in prison...
Lee Andrew Mitchell Pennington, 35, of Lawrence, was sentenced to total of 162 months in prison for felony aggravated burglary, felony aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of stalking.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for assaulting a sleeping woman in her home.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Friday, Nov. 3 that Lee Andrew Mitchell Pennington, 35, of Lawrence, was sentenced to a total of 162 months in prison for felony aggravated burglary, felony aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of stalking.

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Judge Amy Hanley sentenced Mitchell Pennington who was found guilty by a jury in September 2022 to 162 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) for aggravated burglary, 12 months in the KDOC for aggravated assault, and 12 months in county jail for stalking. Each sentence will run concurrently. The court also ordered 36 months post-release supervision.

According to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, the charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in the early morning hours on Oct. 30, 2021, in which Mitchell Pennington followed the victim home and then while wearing a surgical mask, entered the victim’s home in the 1400 block of Kentucky St. and assaulted the sleeping victim before fleeing.

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said police used nearby security camera footage, DNA evidence and geo-fencing data to identify Mitchell Pennington who was not known to the victim, as the suspect in the case.

“A home invasion is an inherently dangerous crime,” District Attorney Valdez said. “Thanks to advances in technology, diligent investigation by the Lawrence Police Department, and the bravery and cooperation of the survivor, this office was able to hold a violent offender accountable for his criminal conduct.”

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office noted the State was represented by Deputy District Attorney Joshua Seiden. The case was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department are attempting to locate Tysaun E. White, 22, of Topeka, in connection...
Person of interest located in connection to shooting at Louie’s Lounge in Topeka
TPD is attempting to locate Reginald Rucker-Plakio, 17, of Topeka, in reference to a homicide...
TPD attempts to locate 17-year-old in connection to homicide
Jacob Wendell Nelson
Holton man arrested for possession of child pornography
Topeka Police Department arrested two people related to an ongoing investigation for drugs.
Two Topeka residents arrested for possession, distribution of drugs
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas

Latest News

Midwest Dream Car Collection will have military activities all month long.
Midwest Dream Car Collection held its Military Family Day
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition
Jason E. Dallinga, 42, of Lawrence, was sentenced to a total of 351 months in prison for...
Lawrence man sentenced to more than 29 years in prison for child sex crimes
The event also had a hot pepper-eating contest, a beer garden, and a big jumbo tron to watch...
Young Trustees hosts its 6th annual Chili Cook Off
Women of all ages learned self-defense and awareness strategies.
Women master self-defense tactics