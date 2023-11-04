KDHE to host public meetings on Lead and Copper Rule Revisions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is holding public meetings about the new Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR).

KDHE officials said the public meetings will help public water supply systems and their customers learn about the Environment Protection Agency’s (EPA) new LCRR.

According to officials with the KDHE, under the LCRR, public water supply systems are required to prepare and maintain an inventory of publicly and privately owned service line materials. This inventory is to be submitted by KDHE by Oct. 16, 2024.

KDHE officials said public water supply system decision-makers, operators and the public are encouraged to attend to learn more about the inventory requirements and actions that can be taken to reduce lead exposure risks in drinking water.

KDHE officials indicated piping and plumbing fixtures containing lead are a potential health risk in drinking water. Some homes, mostly those built before 1988, may have lead service lines that connect to the public water supply system. Young children, infants and fetuses are particularly vulnerable to lead in drinking water and water used for formula because lead’s physical and behavioral health effects occur at lower exposure levels in children.

KDHE staff will review and answer questions on the following topics:

Development of Lead Service Line Inventories Public Water Supply System Responsibilities Water System Customer Cooperation

Lead Exposure Health Risks from Drinking Water

Technical Assistance for Public Water Supply Systems

The meeting will be held on the following dates and locations:

Nov. 7, 2023

7-8 p.m.

Salina Area Technical College

Building A, Room A131

2562 Centennial Rd.

Salina, KS 67401

Nov. 8, 2023

7-8 p.m.

Wichita State University

Woolsey Hall

Room WO 110-A - Auditorium 1

Mid-Campus Dr.

Wichita, KS 67260

Dec. 5, 2023

7-8 p.m.

Central Park Pavilion

101 S. Forest

Chanute, KS 66720

Dec. 6, 2023

6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Lawrence Public Library Auditorium

707 Vermont St.

Lawrence, KS 66044

KDHE officials said people needing accommodations should contact the KDHE at least five business days before the meeting by phone at (785) 296-5514, fax (785) 559-4258 or TTY 711.

For more information about KDHE’s Lead Service Line Inventory requirements, click HERE.

