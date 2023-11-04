KDA warns poultry owners of high risk of avian influenza in Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture is warning poultry owners of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) nationwide.

Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) officials said this warning includes cases in several states that border Kansas, including Missouri, Oklahoma and Colorado. Although Kansas has not confirmed a case of HPAI in a domestic/commercial flock since April 2023, the primary source of spread for this outbreak continues to be wild migratory waterfowl, so the threat of exposure to susceptible birds in Kansas is high.

KDA officials said anyone involved with poultry production from the small backyard chicken owner to the large commercial producer should review their biosecurity activities to ensure the health of their birds. Find guidance on biosecurity on the KDA Division of Animal Health webpage.

According to KDA officials, HPAI is a highly contagious viral disease that infects chickens, gamebirds, turkeys and other birds. The disease can cause severe illness and/or sudden death in infected birds. This outbreak has seen illness and mortality in a wider scope of bird species than past outbreaks, including wild and domestic waterfowl. Attentively monitor your birds for symptoms of HPAI which include: coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, and other signs of respiratory distress, lack of energy and appetite, decreased water consumption, decreased egg production and/or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs, incoordination, and diarrhea. Avian influenza can also cause sudden death in birds even if they aren’t showing other symptoms.

KDA officials said if these symptoms are observed in birds, immediately contact your veterinarian. If you don’t have a regular veterinarian, contact KDA’s Division of Animal Health Office toll-free at 833-765-2006.

Officials with the KDA indicated according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections do not present an immediate public health concern. Birds and eggs from and infected flock will not enter the food system. As a reminder, the proper handling and cooking of all poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 ˚F is recommended as a general food safety precaution.

KDA officials noted as part of existing avian influenza response plans, federal and state partners are working jointly on additional surveillance and testing in areas around the affected flocks. The U.S. has the strongest avian influenza surveillance program in the world, and USDA is working with its partners to actively look for the disease in commercial poultry operations and live bird markets and in migratory wild bird populations.

KDA officials said for more information on HPAI, including the current status of the confirmed cases in other states as well as more information about biosecurity for your flock, go to KDA’s avian flu webpage or call KDA at 833-765-2006.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.