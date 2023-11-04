‘Horrific tragedy’: 1 killed, 5 injured in Cincinnati shooting

Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.(Photo provided)
By Chancelor Winn and Simone Jameson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - One person was killed and five others were wounded during a Friday night shooting, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

Theetge spoke at a press conference Friday at the scene near TQL Stadium and Laurel Park. The chief said the shooting occurred at around 9:30 p.m. and was first detected on ShotSpotter.

“We are gathering all evidence so we can bring these people to justice,” Theetge said. “It’s unacceptable on a Friday night that six people are shot in our city.”

Some of the victims were minors. According to the chief, the person killed was identified as a male, but his age was not immediately known.

Theetge said they had no suspect description and didn’t know what prompted the shooting.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval called the shooting a “horrific tragedy” on his social media account.

“Children were shot. At least one life was lost. Our friends and neighbors are feeling unimaginable fear, trauma and anger,” Pureval wrote.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were investigating a shooting incident early Thursday at Dornwood Park, near S.E. 25th...
Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka
FILE
Kansas real estate mogul passes away at the age of 84
Miguel Gonzalez
Illegal train boarding in Cali. leads to man’s Kansas arrest for attempted $9K theft
AIM Strategies released this rending of a new building planned for 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Get your taste of Ta Co.! Pop-up location planned at West Ridge Mall for holiday season
Topeka Police Department are attempting to locate Tysaun E. White, 22, of Topeka, in connection...
Topeka Police Department attempts to locate suspect in connection to shooting

Latest News

FILE - Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) shoots against Oregon forward Sedona Prince (32) in the...
Judge’s ruling in latest antitrust lawsuit against NCAA could lead to billion in damages
A doctor looks after a patient injured in an earthquake, evacuated from his village and brought...
At least 128 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, and officials say toll expected to rise
During a news conference late Thursday afternoon, Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty...
2nd worker trapped under collapsed coal plant has died, officials say
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. Capitol Police push back rioters trying to enter...
Ex-State Department official sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for Capitol riot attacks
Eric Trump, center, appears at the fraud trial for his father, former President Donald Trump,...
Lawyers in Trump’s civil fraud trial are ordered to clam up about judge’s communications with staff