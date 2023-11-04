Disabled American Veterans hold information and benefits seminar

DAV helps veterans to know their options.
DAV helps veterans to know their options.(WIBW)
By Madison Bickley
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Disabled American Veterans held their seminar on Saturday morning to learn about the benefits that are available to them and receive support.

Veterans were able to ask questions and meet individually with DAV National Service Officers.

Commander for the Department of Kansas DAV, James Bunker, said that it is important for veterans to know what options they have.

“A lot of veterans don’t understand their benefits and they don’t know what their benefits are. This is how we can bring them in and educate them about the benefits and what’s been going on,” said Bunker. “Especially when it comes to Guard and Reserves because a lot of them don’t understand what happens with either injuries and their drill pay, drill times, or when they are deployed. They are eligible to come in and get paid compensation for those injuries.”

The DAV is located at 2021 SW Moundview Drive.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department are attempting to locate Tysaun E. White, 22, of Topeka, in connection...
Person of interest located in connection to shooting at Louie’s Lounge in Topeka
TPD is attempting to locate Reginald Rucker-Plakio, 17, of Topeka, in reference to a homicide...
TPD attempts to locate 17-year-old in connection to homicide
Jacob Wendell Nelson
Holton man arrested for possession of child pornography
Topeka Police Department arrested two people related to an ongoing investigation for drugs.
Two Topeka residents arrested for possession, distribution of drugs
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas

Latest News

Midwest Dream Car Collection will have military activities all month long.
Midwest Dream Car Collection held its Military Family Day
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition
Jason E. Dallinga, 42, of Lawrence, was sentenced to a total of 351 months in prison for...
Lawrence man sentenced to more than 29 years in prison for child sex crimes
The event also had a hot pepper-eating contest, a beer garden, and a big jumbo tron to watch...
Young Trustees hosts its 6th annual Chili Cook Off