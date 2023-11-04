Disabled American Veterans hold information and benefits seminar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Disabled American Veterans held their seminar on Saturday morning to learn about the benefits that are available to them and receive support.

Veterans were able to ask questions and meet individually with DAV National Service Officers.

Commander for the Department of Kansas DAV, James Bunker, said that it is important for veterans to know what options they have.

“A lot of veterans don’t understand their benefits and they don’t know what their benefits are. This is how we can bring them in and educate them about the benefits and what’s been going on,” said Bunker. “Especially when it comes to Guard and Reserves because a lot of them don’t understand what happens with either injuries and their drill pay, drill times, or when they are deployed. They are eligible to come in and get paid compensation for those injuries.”

The DAV is located at 2021 SW Moundview Drive.

