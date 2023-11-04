Bodies of both men trapped in collapsed coal plant have been recovered

Martin Co. Building collapse
Martin Co. Building collapse(WSAZ)
By Eric Fossell, Makenna Leisifer and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/ Gray News) - The body of the second individual who was trapped in a building collapse that happened Tuesday in Martin County, Kentucky, has been found.

In a release from Kentucky Emergency Management, and on behalf of Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty, the second person, Billy “Bo” Daniels of Pike County, was recovered by Search and Rescue teams on the scene of the building collapse Friday.

The body of Alvin Nees, also of Pike County, had already been recovered, officials confirmed during a press conference Friday.

The men were doing contracting work during preparations for demolition when the 11-story building, located at an idled coal processing plant, collapsed.

The bodies of both men will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

Officials said the Kentucky State Police are conducting the death investigation of both men. State officials said they plan to investigate the cause of the collapse.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department are attempting to locate Tysaun E. White, 22, of Topeka, in connection...
Person of interest located in connection to shooting at Louie’s Lounge in Topeka
TPD is attempting to locate Reginald Rucker-Plakio, 17, of Topeka, in reference to a homicide...
TPD attempts to locate 17-year-old in connection to homicide
Jacob Wendell Nelson
Holton man arrested for possession of child pornography
Topeka Police Department arrested two people related to an ongoing investigation for drugs.
Two Topeka residents arrested for possession, distribution of drugs
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas

Latest News

Kansas State cornerback Will Lee III (8) and teammates celebrate a fumble recovery against...
No. 25 Kansas State comes up short in OT against No. 7 Texas
Roof EZ based in Florida is offering a free AR-15 and turkey if you buy a new roof from them in...
Florida roofing company offering a free AR-15 and turkey with roof purchase
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is holding public meetings about the new...
KDHE to host public meetings on Lead and Copper Rule Revisions
Roof EZ based in Florida is offering a free AR-15 and turkey if you buy a new roof from them in...
Florida roofing company giving free turkey, AR-15 with roof purchase