15-year-old beloved Sumatran tiger dies at zoo after battling cancer, officials say

A zoo in Florida said it euthanized a beloved 15-year-old tiger named Berani due to health...
A zoo in Florida said it euthanized a beloved 15-year-old tiger named Berani due to health reasons.(Zoo Miami)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) - A zoo in Florida is mourning the loss of one of its tigers.

According to Zoo Miami, a 15-year-old Sumatran tiger named Berani was euthanized Thursday afternoon after test results revealed he was suffering from spleen cancer.

Berani reportedly had lost his appetite over the last several days and was very lethargic.

“Sadly, due to his advanced age and an extremely poor prognosis for any improvement, the very difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize him to provide him the dignity in death that he displayed throughout his life,” the zoo team said.

The Sumatran tiger was born at the San Francisco Zoo in March 2008 before being brought to Miami in 2013 as part of a Species Survival Plan recommendation.

He was paired with a female named Leeloo and successfully sired a male cub named Satu in 2015 along with a female cub named Ndari in 2021.

“As we sadly announce his passing, we will soon be announcing something much more uplifting that will only add to this magnificent cat’s legacy,” the zoo shared.

There are believed to be less than 500 Sumatran tigers left in the wild. According to the zoo, their biggest threats are habitat loss to palm oil plantations and poaching.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department are attempting to locate Tysaun E. White, 22, of Topeka, in connection...
Person of interest located in connection to shooting at Louie’s Lounge in Topeka
TPD is attempting to locate Reginald Rucker-Plakio, 17, of Topeka, in reference to a homicide...
TPD attempts to locate 17-year-old in connection to homicide
Jacob Wendell Nelson
Holton man arrested for possession of child pornography
Topeka Police Department arrested two people related to an ongoing investigation for drugs.
Two Topeka residents arrested for possession, distribution of drugs
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas
Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas

Latest News

The Kansas Department of Agriculture is warning poultry owners of highly pathogenic avian...
KDA warns poultry owners of high risk of avian influenza in Kansas
A pair of snow leopard cubs are debuting at the Bronx Zoo.
Watch a pair of snow leopard cubs make their debut at the Bronx Zoo
A pair of snow leopard cubs are debuting at the Bronx Zoo. (Source: WCS Bronx Zoo/AMAZING...
Watch snow leopard cubs making their debut at the Bronx Zoo
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment shared active blue-green algae advisories as...
KDHE shares active blue-green algae advisories as water recreation season ends