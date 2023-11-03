Walk through Christmas past at Lecompton holiday display

Christmas through the Ages features more than 200 decorated trees. It's on display through Dec. 31 at Lecompton's Territorial Capital Museum.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can take a stroll back in time for a taste of the Christmas spirit.

It’s on display at Lecompton’s Territorial Capital Museum.. Paul Bahnmaier visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the annual Christmas through the Ages display.

Paul brought a long a small goose feather tree, along with some of the candle holders people would use on their trees to illuminate them in the days before electricity.

Christmas Through the Ages has more than 200 Christmas trees filled with vintage ornaments and some decorations that are available for viewing 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 31 at the Territorial Capital Museum located at 640 E. Woodson in Lecompton, Kan. There is no admission, although donations are welcome.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were investigating a shooting incident early Thursday at Dornwood Park, near S.E. 25th...
Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka
FILE
Kansas real estate mogul passes away at the age of 84
Miguel Gonzalez
Illegal train boarding in Cali. leads to man’s Kansas arrest for attempted $9K theft
AIM Strategies released this rending of a new building planned for 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Get your taste of Ta Co.! Pop-up location planned at West Ridge Mall for holiday season
City crews work Thursday morning to repair a water-main break just north of S.W. 23rd Street...
SW Topeka road closes as crews repair substantial water main break

Latest News

CeCe and her sister Rosie are the official spokespets for this year's Tails on the Trail...
Spokespet CeCe invites everyone to 2023 Tails on the Trail
As the official spokespet for Tails on the Trail, Helping Hands alum CeCe joined Emi to explain...
Spokespet CeCe invites everyone to 2023 Tails on the Trail
A former Wichita school employee pleaded guilty to a child porn charge.
Former Wichita school employee pleads guilty to child porn charge
Tyler Patterson from Patterson Legal presents a $1,000 donation to Shawna Williams from Habitat...
Habitat for Humanity gets boost in building better communities with Patterson Gives Back gift
Tyler Patterson from Patterson Legal presents a $1,000 donation to Shawna Williams from Habitat...
Habitat for Humanity gets boost in building better communities with Patterson Gives Back gift