Walk through Christmas past at Lecompton holiday display

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can take a stroll back in time for a taste of the Christmas spirit.

It’s on display at Lecompton’s Territorial Capital Museum.. Paul Bahnmaier visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the annual Christmas through the Ages display.

Paul brought a long a small goose feather tree, along with some of the candle holders people would use on their trees to illuminate them in the days before electricity.

Christmas Through the Ages has more than 200 Christmas trees filled with vintage ornaments and some decorations that are available for viewing 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 31 at the Territorial Capital Museum located at 640 E. Woodson in Lecompton, Kan. There is no admission, although donations are welcome.

