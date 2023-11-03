Vehicle hits deer on K-4 Highway in Shawnee County

A vehicle hit a deer on K-4 Highway in Shawnee County.
A vehicle hit a deer on K-4 Highway in Shawnee County.(KTTC)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A vehicle hit a deer on K-4 Highway in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log stated that around 7:09 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, a 2015 Chevrolet Captiva SP was traveling westbound on Kansas Highway 4, north of U.S. Highway 24. The vehicle struck a deer and came to rest on the right shoulder.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log indicated that the driver of the vehicle, Rigoberto Vega-Bedolla, 64, of Emporia, had suspected minor injuries and was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital. Vega-Bedolla was traveling with a passenger, Martha Vega, 59, of Emporia, who also had suspected minor injuries and was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital.

