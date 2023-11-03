USD 501 details district policies to handle open enrollment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USD 501 Board of Education discussed its policies regarding open enrollment at its latest board meeting.

The enrollment practice, allowing students to enroll in schools outside their residential districts, will begin next school year after passing in the Kansas Legislature’s 2023 session.

USD 501 will calculate each year the maximum number of non-residential students it can accept each school year while maintaining acceptable student-teacher ratios and classroom space.

Applications will be accepted throughout June, with all students being accepted if the number comes in below their allowed capacity.

If the number is higher, certain qualifying students will receive priority like siblings, military students and those in non-traditional housing conditions. The district will implement a random lottery for all other students seeking entry to their desired school.

The district also reserves the right to deny students considered to not be in good standing due to factors including performance, attendance, and disciplinary issues.

You can read the full policy here.

