Two Topeka residents arrested for possession, distribution of drugs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department arrested two people related to an ongoing investigation for drugs.

Topeka Police Department officials said on Nov. 3, members of the TPD’s Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 400 block of SE Winfield Ave. related to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers located marijuana, LSD and drug paraphernalia.

TPD officials indicated as a result of the investigation, Trevor Brown, 20, and Arien Berkstresser, 20, both of Topeka, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

Trevor Brown

Distribution of marijuana

Distribute or possess with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Distribution of a stimulant

Unlawful sell of prescription drug

Arien Berkstresser

Distribution of marijuana

Distribute or possess with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Distribution of LSD

Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance using a communication facility

Three arrest warrants

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.