Two Topeka residents arrested for possession, distribution of drugs

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department arrested two people related to an ongoing investigation for drugs.

Topeka Police Department officials said on Nov. 3, members of the TPD’s Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 400 block of SE Winfield Ave. related to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers located marijuana, LSD and drug paraphernalia.

TPD officials indicated as a result of the investigation, Trevor Brown, 20, and Arien Berkstresser, 20, both of Topeka, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

Trevor Brown

  • Distribution of marijuana
  • Distribute or possess with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Distribution of a stimulant
  • Unlawful sell of prescription drug

Arien Berkstresser

  • Distribution of marijuana
  • Distribute or possess with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Distribution of LSD
  • Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance using a communication facility
  • Three arrest warrants

