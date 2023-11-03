TPD attempts to locate 17-year-old in connection to homicide

TPD is attempting to locate Reginald Rucker-Plakio, 17, of Topeka, in reference to a homicide...
TPD is attempting to locate Reginald Rucker-Plakio, 17, of Topeka, in reference to a homicide that occurred on Oct. 11.(Topeka Police Department)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department is attempting to locate a 17-year-old in connection to a homicide investigation.

Topeka Police Department officials said they are attempting to locate Reginald Rucker-Plakio, 17, of Topeka, in reference to a homicide investigation. Investigators believe Rucker-Plakio is a person of interest in the homicide that occurred on Oct. 11.

According to the Topeka Police Department, around 5:43 p.m. on Oct. 11, officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of SW Clay St. Upon arrival, officers located an adult suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene.

The deceased was identified as Ra’Juan Spicer, 18, of Topeka.

The incident is Topeka Police Department’s 28th homicide investigation of 2023.

Topeka Police Department officials noted if you have any information related to where Rucker-Plakio may be, please contact TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or submit anonymous tips through Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online HERE.

