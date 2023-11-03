Topeka Public Schools recognizes Native American Heritage Month

The district has several events planned to honor and educate students about Native American...
The district has several events planned to honor and educate students about Native American heritage, including its Indigenous Family Night November 13 at Jardine Middle School.(BRYAN GRABAUSKAS | WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools recognized the beginning of Native American Heritage Month.

The USD 501 School Board read a proclamation at the beginning of Thursday night’s monthly meeting.

“Today is just bringing acknowledgement that the indigenous people of the lands are still here,” Consulting Teacher Yale Taylor said. “And, we celebrate our ancestors that have passed or are still here with us today.”

The district has several events planned to honor and educate students about Native American heritage, including its Indigenous Family Night November 13 at Jardine Middle School.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Rossville High School
Investigation closed by Rossville administrators after students allegedly hit with bullwhip
Mariann Belair
Affidavit reveals meth involved in Topeka toddler’s shooting death
Police were investigating a shooting incident early Thursday at Dornwood Park, near S.E. 25th...
Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka
Michael Lester
One arrested in connection to fatal North Topeka collision now dubbed homicide
State leaders are urging Kansas school districts to conduct background checks on all school...
School districts urged to background check employees following recent report

Latest News

Donation boxes are located on Fort Riley and at businesses throughout Junction City and...
Fort Riley kicks off holiday season with Operation Santa Clause
Students with USD 501, Topeka Public Schools, return to class Wednesday, August 10.
USD 501 details district policies to handle open enrollment
The lunches are distributed to kids at area schools once a week, usually serving about 870 kids...
Operation Backpack packs nearly 4,000 lunches to keep kids fed throughout the month
Two opportunities left for Shawnee Co. residents to apply for Christmas Bureau
Two opportunities left for Shawnee Co. residents to apply for Christmas Bureau
13 News at Six
‘It’s not ideal’: Kansas lawmakers talk security incident that took down online court access