Topeka Public Schools recognizes Native American Heritage Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools recognized the beginning of Native American Heritage Month.

The USD 501 School Board read a proclamation at the beginning of Thursday night’s monthly meeting.

“Today is just bringing acknowledgement that the indigenous people of the lands are still here,” Consulting Teacher Yale Taylor said. “And, we celebrate our ancestors that have passed or are still here with us today.”

The district has several events planned to honor and educate students about Native American heritage, including its Indigenous Family Night November 13 at Jardine Middle School.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.