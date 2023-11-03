Topeka Police Department attempts to locate suspect in connection to shooting

Topeka Police Department are attempting to locate Tysaun E. White, 22, of Topeka, in connection...
Topeka Police Department are attempting to locate Tysaun E. White, 22, of Topeka, in connection to a shooting investigation.(Topeka Police Department)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to attempt to locate a suspect in connection to a shooting.

Topeka Police Department shared on their social media that they are attempting to locate Tysaun E. White, 22, of Topeka, in reference to an ongoing shooting investigation. White is a person of interest in the incident that occurred at 1:26 a.m. on Oct. 21 at Louie’s Lounge and Laundromat located at 1501 SW 21st St.

Topeka Police Department noted if you have any information about the whereabouts of White, contact Topeka Police Department at telltpd@topeka.org or make anonymous tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online HERE.

