Topeka Police Department attempts to locate suspect in connection to shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to attempt to locate a suspect in connection to a shooting.

Topeka Police Department shared on their social media that they are attempting to locate Tysaun E. White, 22, of Topeka, in reference to an ongoing shooting investigation. White is a person of interest in the incident that occurred at 1:26 a.m. on Oct. 21 at Louie’s Lounge and Laundromat located at 1501 SW 21st St.

Topeka Police Department noted if you have any information about the whereabouts of White, contact Topeka Police Department at telltpd@topeka.org or make anonymous tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online HERE.

