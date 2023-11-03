Topeka nurse inducted into Kansas Nurses Hall of Fame

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka nurse was inducted into the Kansas Nurses Hall of Fame on Friday, Nov. 3.

The Kansas State Nurses Association presented its Hall of Fame award to Carol Perry.

Perry is Stormont Vail’s Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer. She was chosen for her compassion, dedication and innovation over a 40-year career.

Over that time, Perry has helped Stormont achieve “Magnet” designation for nursing excellence and embrace new technologies like virtual nursing.

But she says she didn’t do any of it alone.

“It puts the spotlight on all nurses, and those that serve their life wanting to care for their communities and have a deep passion in their soul and the passion it takes day in and day out to want to deliver high-quality, loving, compassionate care,” said Perry.

The award was presented at the start of Stormont Vail’s Annual Nursing Symposium.

