Stormont Vail expands Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s Foundation donors, team members and community partners were given tours of the newly expanded Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center, Thursday. The expanded center will benefit patients receiving cancer treatments.

The Center is ready to take on more patients.

“It’s such a great pleasure to be here today to walk through this environment. This new environment that is clean and bright and sunny and offers an opportunity to expand the number of people we can care for and beyond that it’s just a great joy to see the enthusiasm and excitement of our team,” says Rob Kenagy, President & CEO, of Stormont Vail Health.

The center now has an expanded cancer treatment area, a newly relocated infusion center, and an updated pharmacy area.

“You know cancer is a tough disease to deal with. Patients are tired. Patients are going through a lot of treatment. It takes a toll and in that is you provide as much convenience to them, cut back the driving times and inconvenience times, checking in in different places. It means a lot, so it’s like a one-stop shop,” says Dr. Mehmood Hashmi, Executive Director of Cancer Service Line at Stormont Vail Health.

Howard Ward played a big role in the cancer center’s development after being recruited by Robert Cotton and Robert O’Neil in the 1960′s.

“We became more sophisticated in terms of medical oncology but this center also was combined with radiation oncology and the new magic machine that you’re talking about that is in the department of radiation oncology. So we combined the medical oncologist and the radiotherapist so that it’s not only more convenient for patients but it allows us as colleagues to interact with each other,” says retired oncologist, Howard Ward.

Stormont officials say their priority is enhancing patient care.

“Stormont Vail is a non-profit organization so our whole goal is that with the help of the community, we put the resources back into the community to serve them. The main goal is to enhance the patient experience so they feel like home instead of wasting their time moving here and there so that’s the ultimate goal that they should be happy and comfortable,” says Dr. Hashmi.

The expanded facility has been open for nearly 2 months now, located at 1414 SW 8th Ave.

