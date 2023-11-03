State Conservation Commission to host meeting to discuss Kansas’ resources

The State Conservation Commission will host a meeting to discuss Kansas’ resources.
The State Conservation Commission will host a meeting to discuss Kansas’ resources.(wwbt)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The State Conservation Commission will host a meeting to discuss Kansas’ resources.

Kansas Department of Agriculture officials said the State Conservation Commission will hold its regular meeting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Hyatt Regency located at 400 W. Waterman St. in Wichita, Kan.

KDA officials indicated the SCC consists of five elected commissioners, two ex officio members representing the K-State Agriculture Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service and two appointed members representing the KDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.

KDA officials said the KDA Division of Conservation consults with the SCC to protect and enhance Kansas’ natural resources through the development, implementation and maintenance of policies, guidelines and programs designed to assist local governments and individuals in conserving the state’s renewable resources.

KDA officials noted for more information or to request a copy of the agenda, please contact the KDA–DOC at kda.doc@ks.gov or 785-564-6620.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were investigating a shooting incident early Thursday at Dornwood Park, near S.E. 25th...
Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka
FILE
Kansas real estate mogul passes away at the age of 84
Miguel Gonzalez
Illegal train boarding in Cali. leads to man’s Kansas arrest for attempted $9K theft
AIM Strategies released this rending of a new building planned for 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Get your taste of Ta Co.! Pop-up location planned at West Ridge Mall for holiday season
City crews work Thursday morning to repair a water-main break just north of S.W. 23rd Street...
SW Topeka road closes as crews repair substantial water main break

Latest News

The Kansas Department of Agriculture is receiving $25 million to support the High Plains Aquifer.
Kansas Department of Agriculture to receive $25 million to support High Plains Aquifer
A vehicle hit a deer on K-4 Highway in Shawnee County.
Vehicle hits deer on K-4 Highway in Shawnee County
The Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners said the courthouse will be illuminated green...
Shawnee County Courthouse to be illuminated green to support military veterans
Kansas Prep Zone Football
KPZ Pregame Week 10: Sabetha vs. Silver Lake
Health experts say flu vaccines for moms-to-be offer dose of protection for babies