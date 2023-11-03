State Conservation Commission to host meeting to discuss Kansas’ resources

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The State Conservation Commission will host a meeting to discuss Kansas’ resources.

Kansas Department of Agriculture officials said the State Conservation Commission will hold its regular meeting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Hyatt Regency located at 400 W. Waterman St. in Wichita, Kan.

KDA officials indicated the SCC consists of five elected commissioners, two ex officio members representing the K-State Agriculture Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service and two appointed members representing the KDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.

KDA officials said the KDA Division of Conservation consults with the SCC to protect and enhance Kansas’ natural resources through the development, implementation and maintenance of policies, guidelines and programs designed to assist local governments and individuals in conserving the state’s renewable resources.

KDA officials noted for more information or to request a copy of the agenda, please contact the KDA–DOC at kda.doc@ks.gov or 785-564-6620.

