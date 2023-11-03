Spokespet CeCe invites everyone to 2023 Tails on the Trail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CeCe found her own fur-ever home through Helping Hands Humane Society three years ago, and now she’s helping other homeless pets do the same.

CeCe and her sister Rosie are the official ‘spokespets’ for this year’s Tails on the Trail benefit for Helping Hands Humane Society. CeCe joined Emi Griess from HHHS on Eye on NE Kansas to talk about this year’s event.

Rather than one specific day, time and location, this year, participants will receive a passport, and are invited to complete a total of five miles walking or jogging at five area parks over the course of two weeks. People also have options for several group classes, including yoga and zumba.

To learn more, to donate, or to register, visit 2023TOTT.givesmart.com. Participants will be able to register their own pet into a drawing to become next year’s spokespet.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.