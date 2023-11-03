Spokespet CeCe invites everyone to 2023 Tails on the Trail

As the official spokespet for Tails on the Trail, Helping Hands alum CeCe joined Emi to explain the changes for this year's event.
By Melissa Brunner
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CeCe found her own fur-ever home through Helping Hands Humane Society three years ago, and now she’s helping other homeless pets do the same.

CeCe and her sister Rosie are the official ‘spokespets’ for this year’s Tails on the Trail benefit for Helping Hands Humane Society. CeCe joined Emi Griess from HHHS on Eye on NE Kansas to talk about this year’s event.

Rather than one specific day, time and location, this year, participants will receive a passport, and are invited to complete a total of five miles walking or jogging at five area parks over the course of two weeks. People also have options for several group classes, including yoga and zumba.

To learn more, to donate, or to register, visit 2023TOTT.givesmart.com. Participants will be able to register their own pet into a drawing to become next year’s spokespet.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were investigating a shooting incident early Thursday at Dornwood Park, near S.E. 25th...
Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka
FILE
Kansas real estate mogul passes away at the age of 84
Miguel Gonzalez
Illegal train boarding in Cali. leads to man’s Kansas arrest for attempted $9K theft
AIM Strategies released this rending of a new building planned for 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Get your taste of Ta Co.! Pop-up location planned at West Ridge Mall for holiday season
City crews work Thursday morning to repair a water-main break just north of S.W. 23rd Street...
SW Topeka road closes as crews repair substantial water main break

Latest News

As the official spokespet for Tails on the Trail, Helping Hands alum CeCe joined Emi to explain...
Spokespet CeCe invites everyone to 2023 Tails on the Trail
A former Wichita school employee pleaded guilty to a child porn charge.
Former Wichita school employee pleads guilty to child porn charge
Tyler Patterson from Patterson Legal presents a $1,000 donation to Shawna Williams from Habitat...
Habitat for Humanity gets boost in building better communities with Patterson Gives Back gift
Tyler Patterson from Patterson Legal presents a $1,000 donation to Shawna Williams from Habitat...
Habitat for Humanity gets boost in building better communities with Patterson Gives Back gift