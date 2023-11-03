Shawnee County Courthouse to be illuminated green to support military veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Courthouse will be illuminated green as part of a nationwide effort uniting counties to support military veterans.

The Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners said the courthouse will be illuminated green in advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12 as part of Operation Green Light, which is a nationwide effort uniting counties to support military veterans. The initiative, which is led by the National Association of Counties (NACo), raises awareness about challenges faced by many veterans and the resources available at the county, state and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

According to officials with the Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners, Operation Green Light, which is in its second year, is spearheaded by NACo and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers, building upon successful efforts by the New York State Association of Counties and the NYS County Veterans Service Officers’ Association in 2021. In 2022, over 300 counties participated in Operation Green Light.

“Operation Green Light is a great program to show our support for our nation’s veterans and to highlight our appreciation for their selfless service to our country,” said Bill Sutton, Solid Waste Director and Veteran. “It’s more than just a green light on your porch or in a window; it’s a symbol that indicates to all veterans that there are numerous resources and agencies that are available to assist them. Far too often, veterans in need of assistance are unaware of the benefits that they have earned or of the resources that are available. If you know of a veteran in need, please reach out to the local Veteran Affairs office to get the assistance that they need and deserve.”

The Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners said in addition to lighting the Shawnee County Courthouse, residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by changing one bulb in their house or business to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends.

Visit the Operation Green Light webpage for more information and links to resources available to veterans.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.