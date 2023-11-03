A pleasant fall weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The warm, temperate conditions NE Kansas has seen since Halloween will continue into this weekend, with only a few minor chances of rain.

After another warm day in NE Kansas, temperatures will cool slightly overnight. Winds will start to shift to a more northerly direction, though the speed of the wind itself will be lighter, between 5-10 mph. Lows near 40 are expected, with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday, in turn, will see highs just slightly cooler in the lower to middle 60s. Partly sunny skies are expected, with a slight chance of rain in the early afternoon hours between 12 and 5 PM. Any rain that does occur will be very isolated and light, no more than a few brief showers popping up. In fact, most of NE Kansas should stay completely dry.

Saturday night will be similar to tonight with lows around 40, and Sunday looks to return high temperatures back to the lower 70s for the end of the weekend/start of next week.

Outlooks so far for next week show temperatures cooling down very gradually, declining from the 70s on Monday down into the middle 50s by the start of next weekend. No cooldowns or temperatures as sharp as Halloween in the near future!

