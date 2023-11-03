Person of interest located in connection to shooting at Louie’s Lounge in Topeka

Topeka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to attempt to locate a suspect in connection to a shooting.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A person of interest has been located in connection to a shooting at Louie’s Lounge.

Topeka Police Department officials said on Nov. 3, the TPD asked for the community’s help in locating Tysaun E. White, 22, of Topeka, as a person of interest in an investigation regarding a shooting at Louie’s Lounge and Laundromat.

TPD officials said White was located just before 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3 and was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

  • Aggravated Battery x 2

The Topeka Police Department officials would like to thank the community for their assistance in locating White.

White was a person of interest in the incident that occurred at 1:26 a.m. on Oct. 21 at Louie’s Lounge and Laundromat located at 1501 SW 21st St.

