Person of interest located in connection to shooting at Louie’s Lounge in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A person of interest has been located in connection to a shooting at Louie’s Lounge.

Topeka Police Department officials said on Nov. 3, the TPD asked for the community’s help in locating Tysaun E. White, 22, of Topeka, as a person of interest in an investigation regarding a shooting at Louie’s Lounge and Laundromat.

TPD officials said White was located just before 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3 and was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

Aggravated Battery x 2

The Topeka Police Department officials would like to thank the community for their assistance in locating White.

White was a person of interest in the incident that occurred at 1:26 a.m. on Oct. 21 at Louie’s Lounge and Laundromat located at 1501 SW 21st St.

