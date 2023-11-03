Osage Co. Sheriff meets with Oklahoma, Missouri counterparts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells met Friday with sheriffs from Osage County and, Osage County?

That’s right, there are three Osage Counties in the entire U.S.: in Oklahoma and Missouri. Sheriffs Eddie Virden (Oklahoma) and Mike Bonham (Missouri) both came to Kansas Friday for the meeting.

The Osage County Sheriffs were able to meet for the first time and exchange ideas between the three of them. Sheriff Wells also gave his counterparts a tour of the Law Enforcement Center currently under construction before making their trips back to their home states.

