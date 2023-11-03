Osage Co. Sheriff meets with Oklahoma, Missouri counterparts

The Osage County Sheriffs were able to meet for the first time and exchange ideas between the...
The Osage County Sheriffs were able to meet for the first time and exchange ideas between the three of them.(Osage Co. (KS) Sheriff's Office)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells met Friday with sheriffs from Osage County and, Osage County?

That’s right, there are three Osage Counties in the entire U.S.: in Oklahoma and Missouri. Sheriffs Eddie Virden (Oklahoma) and Mike Bonham (Missouri) both came to Kansas Friday for the meeting.

The Osage County Sheriffs were able to meet for the first time and exchange ideas between the three of them. Sheriff Wells also gave his counterparts a tour of the Law Enforcement Center currently under construction before making their trips back to their home states.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were investigating a shooting incident early Thursday at Dornwood Park, near S.E. 25th...
Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka
FILE
Kansas real estate mogul passes away at the age of 84
Miguel Gonzalez
Illegal train boarding in Cali. leads to man’s Kansas arrest for attempted $9K theft
AIM Strategies released this rending of a new building planned for 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Get your taste of Ta Co.! Pop-up location planned at West Ridge Mall for holiday season
Topeka Police Department are attempting to locate Tysaun E. White, 22, of Topeka, in connection...
Topeka Police Department attempts to locate suspect in connection to shooting

Latest News

NOTO Arts and Entertainment District unveiled its Art Health Walk on Friday, Nov. 3.
NOTO Arts District unveils Art Health Walk
Topeka Police Department arrested two people related to an ongoing investigation for drugs.
Two Topeka residents arrested for possession, distribution of drugs
Friday’s Kansas Supreme Court hearing was largely focused on a pair of 2021 statutes...
Kansas Supreme Court hears arguments on 2021 voting statutes
13 News at Six
KS Supreme Court hear appeal against Shawnee Co. murder conviction