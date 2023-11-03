Organ concert to give thanks to area veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special musical program will honor those who served our country.

Bethany Johnson is dean of Topeka’s chapter of the American Guild of Organists, while Lucas Tappen is sub-dean of the group. Both also share their musical talents with local congregations. They visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about an upcoming organ concert.

Bethany will be among a half dozen organists performing at the event. Their musical selections all will have a theme of patriotism and giving thanks. They’ll be played on the pipe organ at First United Methodist Church, adding to the musical experience.

The Patriotic Organ Recital by the Topeka American Guild of Organists is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 at First United Methodist Church, 600 SW Topeka Blvd.

It is a free event to honor the sacrifice of America’s veterans.

