Operation Backpack packs nearly 4,000 lunches to keep kids fed throughout the month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping hands came together in North Topeka to make sure kids in the neighborhood don’t go hungry.

Thursday was packing day for Operation Backpack. Nearly 4,000 lunches were packed for kids who don’t have consistent access to food outside of school. The lunches are distributed to kids at area schools once a week, usually serving about 870 kids each week.

“We serve North Topeka, specifically the Oakland area and the Seaman School district,” Operation Backpack Director Julie Falk explained. “There are children that have been identified as going hungry over the weekend if they don’t get these sacks of food.”

You can learn more about Topeka North Outreach at TopekaNorthOutreach.org or by following their Facebook page.

