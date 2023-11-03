Once-endangered bird species records first documented nesting in Kansas

While sightings of the Osprey bird are commonplace, there wasn’t a single recorded successful Osprey nesting throughout the history of the sunflower state.
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Wildlife officials can still recall four years ago when they responded to an Osprey nest in severe danger at Perry Lake.

Wildlife officials can still recall four years ago when they responded to an Osprey nest in severe danger at Perry Lake.

“2019 we had a record high flood. During that flood we were alerted to an Osprey nesting out here on the lake We had some efforts in 2019 to relocate the nest to prevent the nest getting flooded out during the flood. Those nest attempts were unsuccessful, “said Wesley Henson, Natural Resource Specialist and Park Ranger.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Kansas Department of Wildlife repeatedly tried rebuilding, or relocating the Osprey nest so the birds could successfully nest and hatch their eggs.

Henson said none of their efforts worked, until finally paying off this year.

“This year, same story. Rebuilt the nest right out on the lake. Lake level was coming up with the spring rain, and we relocated the nest here to the shoreline and the tree to prevent it getting flooded out again. Then that nest actually ended up being successful. Two viable chicks were hatched and they were raised and ended up fledging the nest in early July.”

The historic first nesting might only be the beginning.

Evergy’s Green Team, along with six local, state, and federal agencies, helped put up a permanent 50 foot nesting structure at Lake Perry specifically for the future of the once endangered bird species.

“Part of the green element of the Green Team is we take transmission line, poles that are retired, and we turn them into dimensional lumber. so that’s exactly what we have on this bird structure,” said Jason Schwartz, conservation and sustainability manager for Evergy.

