NOTO Arts District unveils Art Health Walk

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NOTO Arts and Entertainment District unveiled its Art Health Walk on Friday, Nov. 3.

NOTO Arts District officials said the NOTO Art Health Walk started at 11 a.m. on Friday in Redbud Park. The self-guided public art walk showcases the more than 50 locations of public art throughout the district. As patrons visited the various art pieces, they were encouraged to scan a QR code with their smartphone, which gave them information about the artists, the process, inspiration for the artwork, and health tips on how to live a healthy, active lifestyle.

”This is of a way kind of to incorporate health into our everyday living and it is to encourage people to take walks, to learn more about their community, learn more about their neighbors, and appreciate art,” said Anita Fry, vice president of Marketing and Communications at Stormont Vail Health.

NOTO Arts District officials indicated at each public art location, patrons had the chance to visit with artists and gallery owners. Visitors were encouraged to plan ahead by visiting the interactive map of all the public art locations on the NOTO website.

“Beautification is such an important aspect of what we do down here in the arts district and we are always looking for ways to beautify the north Topeka area, and we are also looking for ways to include art into our community every single day,” said Staci Ogle, program and communications coordinator for the NOTO Arts district.

“This is a great opportunity to connect mental health and well-being with art and it was just a great collaboration between our organizations and Stormont Vail Health,” said Rebecca Witte, public relations specialist at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas.

NOTO Arts District officials said the project was made possible by their partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, Stormont Vail Health, an Innovative Partnership grant through the Kansas Department of Commerce, and support by Sprout Creative and Create Uplift.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.