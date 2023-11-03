Nearly $8,000 Silver Lake Bank gift to the Topeka Zoo in recognition of Kasasa’s ‘Best Day Ever’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A significant donation has been gifted to the Topeka Zoo on Friday, Nov. 3, also dubbed as “The Best Day Ever.”

“The Best Day Ever,” put on by Kasasa, Charlie Rocket’s Dream Machine Foundation, and other local community banks and credit unions, is a goal for each financial institution to make Nov. 3 the “Best Day” by performing 100,000 acts of kindness in one day. Silver Lake Bank is participating in the challenge, starting with the Topeka Zoo.

According to the bank’s website, the bank has a loyalty debit card program partnered with local school districts and the Topeka Zoo. The bank will give back $.05 per signature card transaction to the featured partner on the consumer’s card. Thus, Silver Lake Bank was able to give $7,972.45 to the Topeka Zoo with no requirements.

“We have a community project [with] debit cards that have logos of three school districts, as well as the Topeka Zoo,” said Patrick Gideon, president and CEO of Silver Lake Bank. “Based upon [the] customers’ usage, we reward the people on the picture, the people on the card with a reward of a percentage of the interchange income that is collected on debit cards.”

Gideon says Silver Lake Bank has been open and based in the northeast Kansas area since 1909, so Gideon says giving back to the community they have been a part of for more than 100 years is “what we do.”

”This is where we are based. This is what we do,” said Gideon. “All our employees are local people, and all our owners are local people. We are just proud to be a part of it and do what we believe community banks are supposed to do, which is to give back to their local communities.”

The three other school districts partnered in the loyalty debit card program are USD 437 Auburn-Washburn’s Washburn Rural High School, USD 372 the Silver Lake School, and USD 345 the Seaman School District.

