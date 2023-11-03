Manhattan Fire Department warns residents about dangers of carbon monoxide

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department warned residents about the dangers of carbon monoxide as part of Carbone Monoxide Awareness Month.

Manhattan Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that November is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month. Called the invisible killer, carbon monoxide is an odorless gas created when fuels burn incompletely. In the home, heating and cooking equipment that burn fuel are potential sources of carbon monoxide.

Manhattan Fire Department officials said carbon monoxide incidents are more common during the cold months as people turn on their heaters for the winter. Manhattan Fire Department encourages residents to have working carbon monoxide alarms.

