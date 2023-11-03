Lawrence man arrested for attempted child sex crimes

Jason W. Johnson, 50, of Lawrence, was arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for attempted child sex crimes.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been arrested for attempted child sex crimes.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said that a 50-year-old Lawrence man is in custody and facing multiple charges related to attempted aggravated indecent liberties of a child and attempted criminal sodomy, following an investigation this week.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said that on Thursday, Nov. 2, the Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division conducted an investigation into child sex crimes.

As a result of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office indicated that Jason W. Johnson, 50, of Lawrence, was arrested.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office officials stated Johnson was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

  • Attempted electronic solicitation of a child,
  • Attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child,
  • Attempted criminal sodomy and
  • Attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office noted this incident is still under investigation.

