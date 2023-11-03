KS Supreme Court hear appeal against Shawnee Co. murder conviction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court Friday heard an appeal for the 2020 murder conviction of a Topeka teenager.

Zachary McFall, then 17, was given a life sentence for the July 2019 shooting death of Joaquin McKinney, 16. Court testimony named McFall the driver of the vehicle other assailants, Lavonte Johnson and Danny Williams, shot at McKinney from.

McFall’s defense argues the court unjustly denied him new counsel while errors by his appointed attorney, the prosecutor and court as a whole denied him a fair trial. The Court will deliberate on a ruling to come some time in the future.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.