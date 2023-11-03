KPZ Pregame Week 10: Sabetha vs. Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s week two of the high school football playoffs! For our Kansas Prep Zone Game of the Week, we’ve got a 2A showdown between two of the top teams in the class: Sabetha and Silver Lake.

”The game is elevated. Even last Friday night, just some of the plays we were making, with the speed in which we were going about it. You definitely saw those kids taking a step,” said Silver Lake head coach Logan Pegram.

None of the remaining teams in any bracket are ready to call it a season just yet.

“You see seniors start kinda realizing that time’s running down. The juniors start playing like seniors. Everyone kinda takes a step and elevates themselves,” Coach Pegram added.

The Blue Jays and Eagles are both sitting at 8-1 on the season, and both have different strengths that could take either team far into the postseason.

For Sabetha, it’s their physicality and age.

“They pride themselves on that,” Coach Pegram said about the Blue Jays. “Also on top of that, they have 20 seniors. 20 seniors don’t want their careers to end.”

“Playing physical obviously starts with our seniors, our leaders, how they set the tone in practice,” Sabetha head coach Garrett Michael said. “They’re still practicing as physically hard as they did week one.”

Meanwhile for Silver Lake, it’s a high-powered and versatile offense.

“We need to sustain drives, we need to have long drives. We need to end our drives with touchdowns, because they have such an explosive offense and can score in one play,” Coach Michael said.

Though the game is at Silver Lake, both teams know that home field advantages don’t matter too much when the intensity level is already at an all-time high.

“It’s good for us, I think it gives you a little bit of competitive edge. But at the end of the day, it’s football,” Coach Pegram said. “Dimensions are the same whether you’re at Sabetha or you’re at Silver Lake.”

Right now, all that matters to these kids is playing one more week.

“Like I tell them, you’re enough. Whatever you give me on Friday night is enough because I know it’s their all,” Coach Michael said.

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m., and highlights and postgame coverage will be during Kansas Prep Zone at 10:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.