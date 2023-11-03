Kansas Supreme Court hears arguments on 2021 voting statutes

By Callie Holthaus
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday’s Kansas Supreme Court hearing was largely focused on a pair of 2021 statutes restricting the number of ballots a third party can deliver to an elections office and requiring election to volunteers verify signatures on advance ballots.

“These two regulations are far more generous and liberal than those in other states,” says Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, a defendant in the case.

Kobach says the laws protect the integrity of Kansas elections and protect voters from fraud.

Elisabeth Frost, representing the case’s plaintiffs, argues the laws unconstitutionally overburdens voters.

“The plaintiffs allege on a credible facts that both of these restrictions impede on the right to vote of lawful, qualified voters who have done everything right,” she said in the courtroom.

Kobach posits the right to vote differs from other constitutionally protected rights.

“The right to vote is a constitutional right where we are asking the government to help us to create a forum for us and to create the avenue by which we may exercise the right to vote,” he says. “Whereas all these other rights, we can do them whatever we want, almost wherever we well.”

A lawsuit was brought against Kobach a Secretary of State Scott Schwab in 2021 by the League of Women Voters and additional voter rights groups.

The suit was dismissed by a Shawnee County District Court judge, a decision later reversed by the Kansas Court of Appeals. It was then remanded back to the district court.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were investigating a shooting incident early Thursday at Dornwood Park, near S.E. 25th...
Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka
FILE
Kansas real estate mogul passes away at the age of 84
Miguel Gonzalez
Illegal train boarding in Cali. leads to man’s Kansas arrest for attempted $9K theft
AIM Strategies released this rending of a new building planned for 735 S. Kansas Ave.
Get your taste of Ta Co.! Pop-up location planned at West Ridge Mall for holiday season
Topeka Police Department are attempting to locate Tysaun E. White, 22, of Topeka, in connection...
Topeka Police Department attempts to locate suspect in connection to shooting

Latest News

The Osage County Sheriffs were able to meet for the first time and exchange ideas between the...
Osage Co. Sheriff meets with Oklahoma, Missouri counterparts
NOTO Arts and Entertainment District unveiled its Art Health Walk on Friday, Nov. 3.
NOTO Arts District unveils Art Health Walk
Topeka Police Department arrested two people related to an ongoing investigation for drugs.
Two Topeka residents arrested for possession, distribution of drugs
13 News at Six
KS Supreme Court hear appeal against Shawnee Co. murder conviction