Kansas Supreme Court hears arguments on 2021 voting statutes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday’s Kansas Supreme Court hearing was largely focused on a pair of 2021 statutes restricting the number of ballots a third party can deliver to an elections office and requiring election to volunteers verify signatures on advance ballots.

“These two regulations are far more generous and liberal than those in other states,” says Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, a defendant in the case.

Kobach says the laws protect the integrity of Kansas elections and protect voters from fraud.

Elisabeth Frost, representing the case’s plaintiffs, argues the laws unconstitutionally overburdens voters.

“The plaintiffs allege on a credible facts that both of these restrictions impede on the right to vote of lawful, qualified voters who have done everything right,” she said in the courtroom.

Kobach posits the right to vote differs from other constitutionally protected rights.

“The right to vote is a constitutional right where we are asking the government to help us to create a forum for us and to create the avenue by which we may exercise the right to vote,” he says. “Whereas all these other rights, we can do them whatever we want, almost wherever we well.”

A lawsuit was brought against Kobach a Secretary of State Scott Schwab in 2021 by the League of Women Voters and additional voter rights groups.

The suit was dismissed by a Shawnee County District Court judge, a decision later reversed by the Kansas Court of Appeals. It was then remanded back to the district court.

