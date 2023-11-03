Kansas Gas Service becomes sponsor for Evergy Plaza’s natural gas fire pit

The Kansas Gas Service became the official sponsor for the Evergy Plaza’s natural gas fire pit.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Gas Service became the official sponsor for the Evergy Plaza’s natural gas fire pit.

Downtown Topeka Foundation officials said as part of this collaboration, the fire pit will be rebranded as the “Kansas Gas Service Fire Pit.” This sponsorship represents a $125,000 investment by Kansas Gas Service and secures the naming rights for a period of five years, reaffirming their commitment to the community.

Ken Scott, Chair of the Downtown Topeka Foundation, expressed his gratitude for Kansas Gas Service’s generous support.

“We are truly thankful for Kansas Gas Service’s investment in Evergy Plaza,” said Scott. “The natural gas fire pit has become a treasured winter attraction at the heart of our community, and this partnership allows us to power year-round entertainment. It’s wonderful to see local businesses like Kansas Gas Service contributing to the vitality of our downtown area.”

In addition, Lindsay Freeman, State Manager of Community Relations for Kansas Gas Service, shared her enthusiasm for the sponsorship.

“We’re excited to sponsor the Kansas Gas Service Fire Pit, a popular winter attraction powered by our natural gas,” said Freeman. “This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering reliable natural gas for a better tomorrow. We look forward to providing a warm and wonderful winter season at Evergy Plaza for years.”

Downtown Topeka Foundation officials noted the “Kansas Gas Service Fire Pit” will continue to be a central gathering spot for the Topeka community, offering a cozy and inviting atmosphere for year-round enjoyment.

Downtown Topeka Foundation officials said a check presentation by Kansas Gas Service to Evergy Plaza will take place at 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6 at the plaza located at 630 S. Kansas Ave. Downtown Topeka Inc. and representatives from the Downtown Topeka Foundation will be present.

