Holton man arrested for possession of child pornography

Jacob Wendell Nelson
Jacob Wendell Nelson(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Jerick Tafoya
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities arrested a Holton man for possession of child pornography on Friday.

Sheriff Tim Morse announced that 33-year-old Jacob Wendell Nelson was arrested Friday on a Jackson County District Court warrant for three counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 716 Pennsylvania Avenue in Holton on Thursday.

The matter remains under investigation.

