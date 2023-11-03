Holton man arrested for possession of child pornography

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities arrested a Holton man for possession of child pornography on Friday.

Sheriff Tim Morse announced that 33-year-old Jacob Wendell Nelson was arrested Friday on a Jackson County District Court warrant for three counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 716 Pennsylvania Avenue in Holton on Thursday.

The matter remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.