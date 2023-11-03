Health experts say flu vaccines for moms-to-be offer dose of protection for babies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Expectant moms know taking care of themselves is also taking care of their baby.

Health experts are trying to re-enforce that message when it comes to flu vaccines. Stormont Vail Lincoln Center OB/GYN Dr. Jamesina Dickson recommends her patients get an influenza vaccine at the first shot they get.

“Pregnancy is actually one of those high-risk categories,” she said. “When you’re pregnant, your immune system is not that great so you’re more susceptible to influenza and any other infections, so pregnant women have a higher risk of having an ICU admission, high risk for pneumonia, high risk of death from influenza.”

The annual flu vaccine not only keeps mom healthy. It helps baby, too.

“The vaccine will produce antibodies that will cross the placenta and give the baby passive immunity so when the baby is born during an influenza outbreak, they’re also protected because babies can’t get the flu shot until they’re six months of age,” Dr. Dickson said.

The dose of protection is needed because babies’ little bodies are still developing, along with their immune system. Along with influenza vaccine, Dr. Dickson also recommends COVID and whooping cough boosters in the third trimester if you haven’t had them. Plus, once it’s available, the new RSV vaccine for pregnant women.

“If we could decrease the amount of hospitalizations, ER admissions with a vaccine, it’s all for the better,” she said.

Dr. Dickson says the vaccines have been proven safe, and should be part of giving babies the best possible start. A CDC study found flu infection during pregnancy increased risk of pregnancy loss and low birth weight.

“Healthy moms who eat right, take care of themselves, get their proper vaccines, hopefully have a better outcome once they deliver,” she said.

Flu vaccines are available at doctors’ offices, pharmacies and your local health department.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.